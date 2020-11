Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:16s - Published 3 minutes ago

If you waited until today to vote, you have a few options to make your voice heard.

When and where you can vote on Election Day in Palm Beach County

ME THIS IS ONE OF THE TOP FIVEBUSIEST PRECINCTS IN THECOUNTY..

.AND EVEN THOUGHHUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE TOOK ADVANTAGE OF EARLYAND MAIL IN VOTING..

IT ISSTILL EXPECTED TO BE A BUSYDAY OUT HERE.JUST ABOUT 61 PERCENT OF PALMBEACH COUNTY VOTERS HAVEALREADY CAST THEIR BALLOTS FORTHE 2020 ELECTION.

IF YOU AREWAITING UNTIL TODAY..

YOU HAVEA FEW OPTIONS.

TO VOTE INPERSON..

YOU MUST GO TO YOURDESIGNED PRECINCT BASED ONWHERE YOU LIVE.

IF YOU ASTILL HOLDING ON TO A MAIL INBALLOT..

YOU CAN DROP IT OAT ONE OF THE FOUR SUPERVISOROF ELECTIONS OFFICES..

EITHERTHROUGH THEIR DRIVE UP, DROPOFF PROGRAM, OR BY PUTTING ITIN THE SECURE DROP BOXYOURSELF.

THE MAIN SUPERVISOROF ELECTIONS OFFICE IS WESPALM BEACH WILL TAKE BALLOTSUNTIL 7 P-M..

THE OTHERS THREELOCATIONS WILL BE OPEN UNTIL 5P-M.DONI-D WITH YOU AND ELECTIONLEADERS ASK THAT YOU WEAR AFACE MASK AS WELL.

