Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says
Ivory Coast: ruling party warns opposition over post-vote unrest
Tensions high in Ivory Coast as presidential vote count continues
Ivory Coast votes for president after unrestIvory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.
Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential pollsAt least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.
Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrestThe country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.