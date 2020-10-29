Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by..

Several people died in election-day clashes in Ivory Coast, officials said Sunday, as polling stations began sending voting tallies to the electoral commission...

Abidjan — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the electoral commission announced..

Alassane Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes.

Tens of thousands of security forces deployed across Ivory Coast on Saturday as the leading...