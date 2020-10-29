Global  
 

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa

Ivory Coast election: Alassane Ouattara wins amid boycott

 Alassane Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes.
BBC News

Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third term

 Abidjan — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the electoral commission announced..
WorldNews
Ivory Coast: ruling party warns opposition over post-vote unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast: ruling party warns opposition over post-vote unrest

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:15Published
Tensions high in Ivory Coast as presidential vote count continues [Video]

Tensions high in Ivory Coast as presidential vote count continues

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published

Alassane Ouattara Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)

Ivory Coast election violence leaves a ‘dozen dead’

 Several people died in election-day clashes in Ivory Coast, officials said Sunday, as polling stations began sending voting tallies to the electoral commission...
WorldNews

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara takes early lead in election

 ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by..
WorldNews

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published
Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls [Video]

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published