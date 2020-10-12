France strikes Al Qaeda terrorists in Central Mali: Details | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s
The French government announced on Monday that it had killed 50 Al Qaeda linked terrorists in Central Mali in an airstrike.

The offensive took place in the border area of Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria.

The attack was ordered after drones detected a very large motorcycle caravan prompting the jihadis to move under trees to escape surveillance.

