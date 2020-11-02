Global  
 

Tracking Hurricane Eta 11/3 6AM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America

Powerful Hurricane Eta is heading towards Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBC.caUpworthy


Election Day, Hurricane Eta, NFL's trade deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

It's Election Day, America. Now it's all up to you. Also, Hurricane Eta strengthens, the NFL trade...
USATODAY.com - Published

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Eta Approaches Northeastern Nicaragua

Extremely dangerous Hurricane Eta is approaching the coast of northeastern Nicaragua.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Monday morning, and additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.

