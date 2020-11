Related videos from verified sources Where to drop off your mail in ballot



If you still need to drop off your vote-by-mail ballot today, it has to be dropped off at any Office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections. And it has to be done before 7 pm tonight for it to be.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:08 Published 44 minutes ago Man Drives From LA To Texas To Vote After Failing To Get Mail-In Ballot



A Texas man working in Los Angeles didn't get his absentee ballot in the mail, so he decided to vote in person. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:57 Published 5 hours ago Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume Casts Ballot Monday; Opponent Kim Klacik Also Votes Early



Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume voted Monday during the last day of early in-person voting in the state. His opponent Kim Klacik tweeted over the weekend she also voted early. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:20 Published 12 hours ago