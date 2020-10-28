Global  
 

Voter turnout surges on last day of absentee voting before Election Day

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Voter turnout surges on last day of absentee voting before Election Day
Voter turnout surges on last day of absentee voting before Election Day

Has brought in record numbers around the country...and here at home.

Thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt.

On this night before the election, kq2's danielle soxy joins us in studio with news from the county clerks office.

Danielle...thank you alan... volunteers say they've never seen anything like the numbers of people coming in to vote absentee, with about 300 alone coming in on this final day to vote ahead of the election.

The early turnout has buchanan county clerk mary bauchk garvey predicting an overall voter turnout of more than 80 percent.

Due to the pandemic, early voting rules were were changed, allowing multiple mail-in and early voting options... but absentee voters we talked to say the pandemic wasn't the only reason why voters crowded the polls even before election day (sot: jennifer dorris, absentee voter "so, i decided to do absentee voting because i'm actually running the polls on novemeber 3rd and i didn't have a chance on that day to go vote, so i still wanted to vote."sot: dallen carrell, absentee voter "well, this is actually my first time voting.

I missed the deadline last year.

ámumblesá i'm a full time student at missouri western and i have a lot of classes tomorrow and i didn't think i had enought time to come down here.

And i also didn't want to wait in long lines.") the more than 300 absentee voters who cast their ballots today was more than double than any other previous day of early voting.so now that the early voting has closed, it's time to move on to in-person voting tomorrow., the polls will be open from 6 a.m.

To 7 p.m..

It is your chance to have your voice heard.reporting, in studio, danielle sachse, kq2 news missouri voters




Texas early voting surpasses total turnout from 2016 election

As of Friday, the last day of early voting in Texas, over 9 million people have already voted in the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRNewsday


Mail-in Voting vs. Absentee Voting: Important Differences to Know Before Election

Mail-in Voting vs. Absentee Voting: Important Differences to Know Before Election From voting early in-person to mail-in and absentee voting to and voting in person on Election Day,...
HNGN - Published

With Many Campuses Closed, Will College Students Turn Out To Vote?

People ages 18 to 29 are turning out in record-breaking numbers for early voting. But will...
NPR - Published


Unprecedented Early Voting In Northern California Counties

Unprecedented Early Voting In Northern California Counties

Election day countdown has begun for counties across Northern California. An all-time high voter turnout is expected and on Monday poll workers in Sacramento County prepared for an in-person voter..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:26Published
Republicans & Democrats Still Anticipate Big Election Day Turnout In Broward

Republicans & Democrats Still Anticipate Big Election Day Turnout In Broward

CBS4's Karli Barnett reports on the early voting numbers ahead of Election Day.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published
Record breaking numbers continue on last day of early voting

Record breaking numbers continue on last day of early voting

There were a lot more layers on the final night of early voting than there was the first night because of the drop in temperature.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:21Published