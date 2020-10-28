Voter turnout surges on last day of absentee voting before Election Day

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Has brought in record numbers around the country...and here at home.

Thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt.

On this night before the election, kq2's danielle soxy joins us in studio with news from the county clerks office.

Danielle...thank you alan... volunteers say they've never seen anything like the numbers of people coming in to vote absentee, with about 300 alone coming in on this final day to vote ahead of the election.

The early turnout has buchanan county clerk mary bauchk garvey predicting an overall voter turnout of more than 80 percent.

Due to the pandemic, early voting rules were were changed, allowing multiple mail-in and early voting options... but absentee voters we talked to say the pandemic wasn't the only reason why voters crowded the polls even before election day (sot: jennifer dorris, absentee voter "so, i decided to do absentee voting because i'm actually running the polls on novemeber 3rd and i didn't have a chance on that day to go vote, so i still wanted to vote."sot: dallen carrell, absentee voter "well, this is actually my first time voting.

I missed the deadline last year.

ámumblesá i'm a full time student at missouri western and i have a lot of classes tomorrow and i didn't think i had enought time to come down here.

And i also didn't want to wait in long lines.") the more than 300 absentee voters who cast their ballots today was more than double than any other previous day of early voting.so now that the early voting has closed, it's time to move on to in-person voting tomorrow., the polls will be open from 6 a.m.

To 7 p.m..

It is your chance to have your voice heard.reporting, in studio, danielle sachse, kq2 news missouri voters