Man, wife allegedly kill niece & stuff body in bed box in Delhi; arrested

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:57s - Published
Man, wife allegedly kill niece & stuff body in bed box in Delhi; arrested

Man, wife allegedly kill niece & stuff body in bed box in Delhi; arrested

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing their 17-year-old niece by hitting on her head with an iron rod and later stuffing her body inside a bed box at their house in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area, police said on Monday.

The minor girl was living with Vakeel Podar (51) and his 45-year-old wife for some time now and was pursuing her studies from Delhi, they said.

A decomposed body of the girl found stuffed inside a bed at a house in the Leprosy colony complex in the Tahirpur area of Nandnagri in northeast Delhi was recovered on October 25, police said.

Watch the full video for more details.


