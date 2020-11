Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago

Bobbleheads for a good cause

POLITICAL THIS ELECTION DAY,FOR A GOOD CAUSE.

IN TODAY'SGOOD TO KNOW WMAR-2 NEWSINTRODUCES YOU TO NEWMEMORABILIA THAT'S RAISINMONEY TO HELP FIGHT COVID-19.THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALLOF FAME AND MUSEUM IS NOWSELLING A BOBBLEHEAD OFGOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN.

THEY'REDONATING $5 FROM EVERY $25PURCHASE TO THE AMERICANHOSPITAL ASSOCIATION'S PROTECTTHE HEROES FUND IN SUPPORT OFTHE 100 MILLION MASKCHALLENGE.

BOBBLEHEADS OFPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ANDSEVERAL OTHER GOVERNORS AREALSO AVAILABLE... AS WELLCORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE MEMBERS-- DR. DEBORAH BIRX AND DR.ANTHONY FAUCI.

SINCE APRIL --THESE BOBBLEHEADS HAVE RAISED$275,0000 TO HELP SUPPLY PPEFOR OUR NATION'S HEALTHCAREWORKERS.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTIN BUYING A BOBBLEHEAD, GO TOWMAR2NEWS DOT COM FOR MOREINFORMATI