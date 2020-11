National average results 2020 Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:18s - Published 5 minutes ago National average results 2020 The national average shows Joe Biden leading the polls at 51% and President Trump at 44%. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH THEIR BALLOT.MORE THAN 978 THOUSAND OF THOSEVOTERS WITH OUTSTANDING BALLOTSARE IN FLORIDA.AND RIGHT NOW... THE POLLS INFLORIDA SHOW BIDEN WITH THELEAD.HE IS UP BY 1 TO 4 POINTS,ACCORDING TO REAL CLEARPOL





You Might Like

Tweets about this Brittany Alexander (Stats PhD Student) @LPDonovan My favorite is the market for the polling average versus results where for 82 cents you can buy that Tru… https://t.co/Kay6eN8RG6 10 hours ago Jamie Thayer @MI_Republicans Tragic results? We had less nursing home deaths by percentage than the national average. We were te… https://t.co/yJukcBhKvR 15 hours ago James R. Bruner RT @NateSilver538: Just some random thoughts here: 1. Both these polls showed good results for Biden before, so that's a silver lining for… 16 hours ago Peter #NoOn3 RT @Taniel: QPac ends cycle like it did for most of it: with Dem-friendly results.* Biden 47/42 in FL (was +3 last week) Biden 47/43 in… 16 hours ago Taniel QPac ends cycle like it did for most of it: with Dem-friendly results.* Biden 47/42 in FL (was +3 last week) Bid… https://t.co/O5MbLQojWI 17 hours ago Poyo420 @johnamthe low is low level, ffa in the playground kind of smash. mid is average players, what you’d find in and ar… https://t.co/AVyUYdBq4a 17 hours ago Indigo Greens RT @foxwoodra: We have put some information about #Coronavirus positive test results in Foxwood on our Facebook page. We will keep it updat… 1 day ago Foxwood Residents We have put some information about #Coronavirus positive test results in Foxwood on our Facebook page. We will keep… https://t.co/n7I6VgVsTv 1 day ago