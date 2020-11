President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden make their final campaign pushes

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:41s - Published 2 minutes ago

ALL EYES ARE ONWISCONSIN TODAY.THE BADGER STATEIS A KEYBATTLEGROUND FORTHE PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES.N-B-C 26'S JENNABREE JOINS US LIVENOW.JENNA, HOW ARETHE CANDIDATESMAKING THEIR FINALPUSHES?, THE CANDIDATESHAVE BEENCAMPAIGNINGFIERCELY.BOTH HAD PACKEDSCHEDULESYESTERDAY, MOSTLYREVOLVING AROUNDMIDWESTERN STATES.PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP HELD FIVECAMPAIGN RALLIES INFOUR STATES.HE BEGAN IN NORTHCAROLINA, THENWENT TOPENNSYLVANIA ANDMICHIGAN.HE ENDED HIS NIGHTIN WISCONSIN, WITH ARALLY IN KENOSHA.JUST LAST FRIDAY THEPRESIDENT WASHERE IN GREEN BAY --OPTIMISTIC ABOUT HISCHANCES HERE...0:11"We're going to win thisstate.

We win this state,you know what?

It's over.We will win Wisconsin.I've treated Wisconsinvery well."MEANWHILE BIDENSPENT MOST OF HISFINAL CAMPAIGN DAYIN PENNSYLVANIA --HOLDING THREEEVENTS THERE,AS WELL AS ANEVENT IN OHIO.THE FORMER VICEPRESIDENT WAS ALSOIN WISCONSIN FRIDAY.URGING PEOPLE INMILWAUKEE TO GETOUT AND VOTE...0:12"I believe when you useyour power, the power tovote, you can change thecourse of the country andquite frankly, right now thecourse of the worldbecause it's leaderlessnow.

And we're going tostart right here inWisconsin."POLLS GENERALLYSHOW FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDENWILL WIN WISCONSIN--A RECENTMARQUETTE POLLSAYS BIDEN IS THECHOICE OF 48PERCENT OF LIKELYVOTERS, ANDPRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP IS THE CHOICEOF 43 PERCENT OFLIKELY VOTERS.IT'S GOING TO BE ATIGHT RACE IN THISSTATE, AS WE WAITFOR ALL THOSEBALLOTS TO BECOUNTED TONIGHT.I'M JENNA BREE.

N-B-C 26.