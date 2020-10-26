Justin Bieber set to perform at E!'s People's Choice Awards 2020
Justin Bieber has been confirmed to perform at E!'s People's Choice Awards on November 15.
Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Hosting 100-Person 25th Birthday Bash on Halloween amid COVIDThe model's rooftop party drew a large crowd, including celebs like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Jaden Smith
Justin Bieber struggled with suicidal thoughts: ‘The pain was so consistent’Justin Bieber struggled with suicidal thoughts.
Justin Bieber Takes Covid Test & Adele SNL Sketch Gets BacklashAdele faces backlash for over an SNL sketch. Justin Bieber opens up about his relationship during the pandemic. Plus - Jennifer Aniston slams Kanye.