'Laws are made against Kashmiris' existence,' says Mehbooba Mufti

Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370. He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years. Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status. The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.
Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."
In a scathing attack at the Centre, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir had descended into lawlessness and the BJP was trying to muzzle protest of any nature. Her strong criticism came after PDP..