'Laws are made against Kashmiris' existence,' says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that earlier laws were people-friendly but now laws are being imposed against their existence.

Mehbooba Mufti said, "Earlier all laws were made in consultation with public and they were people-friendly.

But now, laws are being imposed on Kashmiris which are against their existence and we won't tolerate it.

Elections are not priority for us."