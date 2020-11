1,461 Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19, up 70% from a month ago Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:18s - Published 5 minutes ago 1,461 Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19, up 70% from a month ago Nearly 1,500 Tennesseans are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the coronavirus continues to set new records in the Volunteer State. 0

