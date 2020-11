Florida Governor on Amendment 2

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago

He believes it will kill jobs, and reduce wages.

Governor DeSantis is asking people to vote no on Amendment 2.

WENEED TO BRING OUR ECONOMY BACK.VOTE NO ON BALLOT