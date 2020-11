Related videos from verified sources Businesses Start Boarding Up For Election Unrest



Businesses across the city are taking steps to secure their stores in preparation for potential unrest on Election Night. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 20 hours ago Putting the 'act' in 'activism': results from voter registration during summer protests



Looking back on the activism that occurred in the midst of civil unrest across Western New York as thousands registered to vote, many for the first time Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:28 Published on October 9, 2020