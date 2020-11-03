Global  
 

Joe Biden Takes All Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Votes

Joe Biden Takes All Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Votes
Joe Biden Takes All Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Votes

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a township with just 5 eligible voters, just released some of the first results of the presidential election: All 5 votes for Biden

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, just cast and counted some of the first votes on Election Day. All of...
Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on Election Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden took all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a...
Biden sweeps vote in tiny New Hampshire town

Democrat Joe Biden got all five votes for President when the town of Dixville Notch voted just after...
First Presidential Results Roll In [Video]

First Presidential Results Roll In

Thanks to a quirky law, votes in the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have already been counted for Joe Biden.

Joe Biden wins first county [Video]

Joe Biden wins first county

Former Vice President Joe Biden won his first county in Dixville Notch, New Hamshire. They traditionally vote just after midnight.

Tiny hamlet is among the first to cast midnight votes [Video]

Tiny hamlet is among the first to cast midnight votes

The polls opened shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. With only five residents, the polls closed..

