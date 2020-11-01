Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Presidential Candidates tweet

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Presidential Candidates tweet

Presidential Candidates tweet

President Trump took to twitter thanking supporters and candidate Joe Biden tweeted encouraging voters.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Who do you think will win the US presidential election? Vote in our poll

There are four candidates: President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Green Party leader...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Cote d’Ivoire in crucial polls

Cote d’Ivoire in crucial polls Ivorians will go to the polls Saturday in an election which promises to be one of the biggest...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:57Published
Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video [Video]

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump [Video]

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published