Long lines greet Mississippi voters

Mayor Bill De Blasio Calling On Board Of Elections To Take Action After Five Days Of Long Voting LinesAs voters continued to stand in line for hours on the fifth day of early voting, Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Board of Elections to take action; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Long Lines For Absentee Voter AssistanceWAAY 31's Grace Campbell learned why some absentee voters chose to get in a line that was wrapped around the courthouse!
Voters wait in long lines as early in-person voting begins in the battleground state of WisconsinEarly in-person voting began Tuesday morning and almost immediately some of Milwaukee's voting sites were wrapped by voters waiting in line, eager to cast ballots in the battleground state with just..