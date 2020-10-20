Long lines greet Mississippi voters

Mayor Bill De Blasio Calling On Board Of Elections To Take Action After Five Days Of Long Voting Lines



As voters continued to stand in line for hours on the fifth day of early voting, Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Board of Elections to take action; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:55 Published 6 days ago

Long Lines For Absentee Voter Assistance



WAAY 31's Grace Campbell learned why some absentee voters chose to get in a line that was wrapped around the courthouse! Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 1 week ago