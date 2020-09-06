Global  
 

Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:45s
Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen
Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction [Video]

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:10Published
Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises [Video]

Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published
Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure [Video]

Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure

Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain closed for general public till November 11. The step has been taken in wake of terror attack in Austria's Vienna. Repulsive terrorist attack took place near a synagogue in the city center. Embassy has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll at five

Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll at five Hundreds of police fanned out across Vienna on Tuesday, searching for perpetrators of attacks that...
Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack [Video]

Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

Several suspects armed with rifles opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital; police operation still ongoing.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
