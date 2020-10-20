Tuesday top Story

Global  
 

Get the opportunity to live their american dream.

I'm running against a man who i used to respect, who i thought that's what the values that he had.

But what we have come to find out with lindsey graham that it isn't the case.

Only thing that lindsey graham cares about is lindsey graham.

But it is time that south carolina has a senator that cares about south carolina.

That is what i will do each and everyday, fight for the people of south carolina.

>> jon: race is close.

According to the latest poll shows senator graham with two-point lead 46% to 44%.

Brooke schwieters is speaking with voters.

Look chilly but not let the weather stop them from exercising their constitutional rights.

>> brooke: that's exactly right, jon.

You know, we have already seen the lines pile up a little bit heading into the building here but starting to move pretty quickly.

Actually that kind of makes sense knowing how many people, guys, have set records smashing in the palmetto.

Get this.

Here in charleston county 43% of voters cast out of the ballot, out of the typical 75% voter turnout that we see here in charleston county.

To keep up with all of those votes they will begin opening them at 7:00 a.m.

They will have not 800, which is what they typically have around presidential elections but 1300 poll workers getting on those absentee ballots and getting them counted and 7:00 p.m.

When the polls close.

Big question on a lot of people's minds today will we know the winner of the presidential election by tonight?

I spoke with the charleston county elections commission and they tell me it is unlikely and they are telling voters to expect tomorrow.

>> i have been doing elections since 2004.

This is nothing nutates.-only ts we have more ballots now.

I would love to get them out sooner but we want to make sure they are accurate and so we are going to be more focused on accuracy and that's how we normally do things here in charleston.

>> brooke: jon, leah, i'm actually at my polling place and have not voted yet.

I have my voter registration and id and have my mask on prepared to get in line and social distancing and that's what they are asking of voters this morning.

As i mentioned we have a lot of absentee voters and asking for safe practices when do you so.

Live in charleston county, fox 24 news.

>> jon: we here at fox 24 give you time to go to vote.

Brooke, thank you.

If you are not sure where the precinct is go to vote.org/pollingplace and where to




