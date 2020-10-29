Despite record turnout, early voting in Allen and Noble counties goes smoothly

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Despite the large early turnout, voting has gone smoothly so far.

Early voting turnout in 2020 was almost completely opposite in 2016, with nearly 40% of registered voters in both Allen and Noble counties voting early.

Nearly 40% of allen county voters and noble county voters have already made their choices for elected offices.

Allen county election board director beth dlug says it was a complete 180 from 2016 "in 2016, it was pretty much the opposite.

We had one hundred thousand people, over one hundred thousand people that voted in person on election day and somewhere around forty thousand that voted early."

Despite the large turnouts and long wait times, noble county deputy clerk deb shultz says early voting went smoothly.

"we had some lines on saturday in kendallville, i was told, but here at the courthouse, i don't think anybody really waited in line much more than fifteen, twenty minutes." Only 200 absentee ballots haven't been returned in noble county and out of the 35,000 allen county mail-in voters, all but 2000 have been returned.

Dlug says there's no widespread concerns of rejection "we do have less than 100 ballots that our board is looking at to see if they can approve those ballots, right now, we have rejected very few of the absentee ballots." Dlug says they've had no problems with machines or getting people through the lines since they used the same techniques used in the primary. Since sixty percent of registered voters haven't voted and if all of them do, Deb Shultz, deputy clerk of Noble County says "i guess to prepare, there could always be a line, you know?"

"i guess to prepare, there could always be a line, you know?"

Mail in ballots in allen county need to be returned to the election board office at the coliseum by noon tomorrow, and dlug says tomorrow you have to vote at your assigned polling location.