Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 00:21s
Ivory Coast’s turnout confirms Ouattara’s landslide win despite opposition’s refusal to recognise [Video]

Ivory Coast’s turnout confirms Ouattara’s landslide win despite opposition’s refusal to recognise

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:34
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says [Video]

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:18

Ivory Coast election: Alassane Ouattara wins amid boycott

 Alassane Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes.
BBC News

Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third term

 Abidjan — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the electoral commission announced..
WorldNews

Ivory Coast election: Ouattara wins third term, opposition cries foul

Ivory Coast's electoral commission says President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won another...
Deutsche Welle


Ivory Coast Votes for President in Test of Political Stability

Some opposition supporters — heeding a call from rivals of President Alassane Ouattara for a...
VOA News


Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third term

Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third term Abidjan — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with...
WorldNews


Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41
Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls [Video]

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election [Video]

Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election

Trouble brews in Ivory Coast ahead of this week's presidential election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:03