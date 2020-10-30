How You Can Turn Your Non-Voter Friends and Family Members Into Voters This Year

We are a few weeks away from the 2020 presidential election and whether you want to vote or not, every election puts a lot of issues at stake.

According to a 2018 Pew Research Center study, only 56 percent of eligible voters showed up to cast their ballots in the 2016 election.

Here are a few tips to turn your non-voter friends and family into voters this year.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.