The winner of a raffle put on by the SPCA and Subaru of Fort Wayne will give one lucky winner some new wheels.

The Allen County SPCA is getting help from a local car dealership to help gain back some of the lost revenue from cancelled events due to COVID-19.

Allen County SPCA and Subaru teaming up to give away a new car

You have the chance to win a new car as a christmas present this year.the allen county s-p-c-a has teamed up with subaru to raffle off a 20-20 subaru outback.

For just twenty five dollars a ticket, you could be entered to win the new car.melissa gibson with the allen county s-p-ca says working with subaru during this time to raise funds is a big help.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go back to the s-p-c-a.

Tickets need to be purchased before christmas eve.a list of locations can be found on our website,