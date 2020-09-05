|
Koeman praises Messi after Setien attack
boss defends superstar Messi following criticism by former coach
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.
Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contract
Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien and three of his assistants will sue the club for failing to fulfil the terms of their contracts after being sacked last month.
Bartomeu resigns as Barcelona president
Big news at Barcelona on Tuesday evening. President Josep Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president after the meeting held on 27th October. Bartomeu is no..
'Koeman's dream start, Messi smiling again'
LaLiga TV presenter Semra Hunter says Barcelona's 4-0 home win over Villarreal gave Ronald Koeman a 'dream start' in his first game in charge as Lionel Messi scored in their opening..
Barca train...but no Messi yet
Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.
