Koeman praises Messi after Setien attack

Big news at Barcelona on Tuesday evening. President Josep Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president after the meeting held on 27th October. Bartomeu is no..

Barca acting president calls for elections "as soon as possible" Barcelona's acting president Carles Tusquets says the soccer club wants to have a new president elected "as soon as possible"

Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contract Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien and three of his assistants will sue the club for failing to fulfil the terms of their contracts after being sacked last month.

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes Lionel Messi has been the ideal captain since deciding to stay at the club this season.

We asked just last season if it looked as if Lionel Messi was slowing down. The conclusion we reached was that Messi was becoming even more of a provider than..

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Diego Maradona heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his first interview in French media for 25 years and revealed he knows how to mark his 60th..