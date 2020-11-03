Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Day: Polls now open across Tennessee, Kentucky

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Election Day: Polls now open across Tennessee, Kentucky

Election Day: Polls now open across Tennessee, Kentucky

Polls across Tennessee and Kentucky have opened on what’s expected to be a busy Election Day.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Voter Turnout [Video]

Reporter Update: Voter Turnout

KDKA's Lindsay Ward provides the latest on people arriving at the polls to cast their ballot on Election Day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:48Published
County election department speaks about large voter turnout [Video]

County election department speaks about large voter turnout

We've been waiting for election day for months, and polls will open soon. We are expecting to see a continuing record-breaking turnout.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:50Published
Morning update on Election Day with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold [Video]

Morning update on Election Day with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

Morning update on Election Day with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:25Published