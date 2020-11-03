Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News

Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% .

Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar do not want the people of the state to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that Some countries have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals and the central government is ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease their limits.

In-person voting is underway in the United States Presidential Polls 2020.

The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

As elections kicked off in the United States, people of the ancestral village of Kamala Harris’ maternal grandfather organised prayers for her party’s victory.

#BiharPolls2020 #USPolls2020 #NitishKumar


Watch: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar during election rally [Video]

Watch: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar during election rally

An unidentified man pelted onions at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his election rally in Madhubani. The incident happened during Nitish Kumar's address. He said, "We will get a by-pass..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar [Video]

‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his rally in Araria, Bihar. PM Modi reiterated his ‘double yuvraj’ attack on the opposition and said that people of Bihar know who..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:58Published
Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning [Video]

Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published