As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president.

According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the result would rally stocks, regardless of who won.

If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins, Lee expects a 10% rally.


