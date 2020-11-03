|
Joe Biden starts Election Day at church, Beau's grave
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Joe Biden started Election Day with a visit to his church and his son Beau's grave.
USATODAY.com - Published
Former Vice President Joe Biden began Election Day attending church with his wife and two of their...
USATODAY.com - Published
President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground...
CBS News - Published
