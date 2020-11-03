Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden starts Election Day at church, Beau's grave

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Joe Biden starts Election Day at church, Beau's grave

Joe Biden starts Election Day at church, Beau's grave

Joe Biden started Election Day with a visit to his church and his son Beau's grave.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden begins his Election Day at Delaware church

Joe Biden is starting Election Day with a visit to church - and his son, Beau. (Nov. 3)  
USATODAY.com - Published

Biden begins Election Day in church: Where Joe Biden, Kamala Harris are, live updates

Former Vice President Joe Biden began Election Day attending church with his wife and two of their...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24



Tweets about this

Morgnzilla

Chris Morgan RT @tyson_whelan: Joe Biden starts Election Day with a visit to church. https://t.co/fZL6GXgFQM 1 minute ago

Alfcaple

Alfred Caple RT @AP: Joe Biden starts #ElectionDay with a visit to church — and the grave of his late son, Beau. Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles [Video]

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
In-Depth: When will we get final election results [Video]

In-Depth: When will we get final election results

In an election year unlike any other, it could take weeks before every vote is counted. Experts say voters will need patience to know who are the winners and losers.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:30Published
Florida Seen As A Toss Up On Election Day, President Donald Trump And Joe Biden Virtually Tied [Video]

Florida Seen As A Toss Up On Election Day, President Donald Trump And Joe Biden Virtually Tied

As Florida voters head to the polls on Election Day, the state is still seen as a toss-up in the Presidential race. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:50Published