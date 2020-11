Timeline for presidential election

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:10s - Published 6 minutes ago

HAVE RESULTS FROM THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONTONIGHT... POLITICALSCIENTIST MATT MOTTA OFOKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITYSAYS... THAT'S ALL PART OFTHE PROCESS.HE TELLS 2 WORKS FOR YOU --BECAUSE THERE HAS BEEN AHISTORIC NUMBER OF ABSENTEEBALLOTS MAILED IN... ANDSOME STATES... LIKEOKLAHOMA..

DON'T BEGINTABULATING THEM UNTILELECTION DAY..

WE LIKELYWON'T HAVE PRESIDENTIALELECTION RESULTS TONIGHT...AND THAT'S NOT A BADTHING... BUT WHEN DO THOSERESULTS BECOME OFFICIAL?So Congress will certify theresults of the electoralcollege on January 6, butper the electoral count Act,which is a somewhat obscurepiece of legislation.

It'sactually the case that statelevel results will bereported by December 8,which is 35 days out fromElection Day, the electoralcollege convenes on the14th.

And under theelectoral accounts act, theyare going to defer towhomever is ahead in thestate level accounts onDecember 8.AFTER THAT WHOLE PROCESS...INNAGURATION DAY IS STILLSCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 20TH.EXPERTS IN OKLAHOMA ANDBEYOND HAVE BEEN TALKING'WHAT-IF'