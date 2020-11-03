As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president.

According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the result would rally stocks, regardless of who won.

If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins, Lee expects a 10% rally.

A surprise win for President Donald Trump could jolt stocks 15% to 17% higher.

Asset manager BlackRock says that from ending political gridlock to producing sorely needed stimulus packages, the outcome could trigger an upturn.