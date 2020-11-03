Election Day Reminders
Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have some Election Day reminders for you!
Kim Z Dale RT @doctorow: Today on @xkcd, an "Election Impact Score Sheet" that turns on the theory that "reminders from friends and family to vote hav… 11 seconds ago
Charlotte Pride We're seeing more and more posts about how anxious folks are today. Remember: Self-care is important! We compiled s… https://t.co/BT7YRajTVc 52 seconds ago
Kimmyann RT @WOAYNewsWatch: Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Today, Nov. 3, is Election Day in West Virginia and Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a weekl… 57 seconds ago
Alex.🧚🏽♂️ RT @_sandixo: happy election day. here’s a few friendly reminders:
1) BLM.
2) women should have 1000% rights to their own body.
3) if you v… 1 minute ago
Linn County, IA Today is Election Day! The polls are open until 9 p.m. Here are some Presidential General Election reminders from t… https://t.co/qspZsZXTWu 2 minutes ago
✨Kate Solomons✨ @jesstingaround “Set your reminders for 7 p.m. EST on November 3 - that's (00:00 here)- for the first US election r… https://t.co/g8WjM82USt 2 minutes ago
AJ_DEplorable RT @ClarkCountyNV: #Election2020 : #ElectionDay Reminders for people planning to #VOTE in-person in Las #Vegas & #ClarkCounty.
▪️Bring m… 3 minutes ago
Nancy Graham Ogne "God's Election Advice" -- thoughtful reminders from my husband Paul. https://t.co/h08batKOao 3 minutes ago
Questions and answers about in-person votingWe've been waiting for this day for months, and it's finally here. Alicia Pattillo has important reminders for those voting in person.
Important reminders for anyone voting in personElection day is finally here. State officials are expecting a high turnout as people head to the polls this morning.