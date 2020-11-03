Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Day Reminders

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Election Day Reminders

Election Day Reminders

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have some Election Day reminders for you!


You Might Like


Tweets about this

observacious

Kim Z Dale RT @doctorow: Today on @xkcd, an "Election Impact Score Sheet" that turns on the theory that "reminders from friends and family to vote hav… 11 seconds ago

cltpride

Charlotte Pride We're seeing more and more posts about how anxious folks are today. Remember: Self-care is important! We compiled s… https://t.co/BT7YRajTVc 52 seconds ago

kimmyann1111

Kimmyann RT @WOAYNewsWatch: Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Today, Nov. 3, is Election Day in West Virginia and Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a weekl… 57 seconds ago

alexescarcegaa

Alex.🧚🏽‍♂️ RT @_sandixo: happy election day. here’s a few friendly reminders: 1) BLM. 2) women should have 1000% rights to their own body. 3) if you v… 1 minute ago

LinnCounty

Linn County, IA Today is Election Day! The polls are open until 9 p.m. Here are some Presidential General Election reminders from t… https://t.co/qspZsZXTWu 2 minutes ago

oyveybae

✨Kate Solomons✨ @jesstingaround “Set your reminders for 7 p.m. EST on November 3 - that's (00:00 here)- for the first US election r… https://t.co/g8WjM82USt 2 minutes ago

carbonwhitey

AJ_DEplorable RT @ClarkCountyNV: #Election2020 : #ElectionDay  Reminders for people planning to #VOTE  in-person in Las #Vegas & #ClarkCounty. ▪️Bring m… 3 minutes ago

NGOgne

Nancy Graham Ogne "God's Election Advice" -- thoughtful reminders from my husband Paul. https://t.co/h08batKOao 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Questions and answers about in-person voting [Video]

Questions and answers about in-person voting

We've been waiting for this day for months, and it's finally here. Alicia Pattillo has important reminders for those voting in person.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published
Important reminders for anyone voting in person [Video]

Important reminders for anyone voting in person

Election day is finally here. State officials are expecting a high turnout as people head to the polls this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:19Published