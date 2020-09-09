Whitty: Hospitals have more Covid patients than first wave

The UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leadingto 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is nothalted, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance haswarned.
The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that the UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is not halted.
The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing.
The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted a Cabinet meeting ahead of a special sitting of the Science and Technology Committee which will explore the evidence behind the new England lockdown measures.
Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden's last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate.
Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage says he has seen no evidence to support the suspension of grassroots football during England's second coronavirus lockdown. Under the new restrictions children's grassroots sports will not be permitted to go ahead outside of school settings.
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down.
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down.

From Friday, people in Liverpool will be offered regular tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.
Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day.
Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day.

The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers.