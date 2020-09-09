Whitty: Hospitals have more Covid patients than first wave

Professor Chris Whitty has warned there are hospitals, particularly in the north of England, that are treating more Covid-19 patients than they were in the first wave.

Speaking at the Science and Technology Committee, Sir Patrick Vallance said without measures being introduced, there is a risk intensive care capacities would be overrun.

Report by Alibhaiz.

