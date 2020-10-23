Karwachauth shopping: Women beats up girl for calling her an 'aunty', watch the video|Oneindia News

As the festive mood has set in, women have started shopping for the Karwachauth festivities amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In an amusing incident caught on camera, a woman who went shopping for Karva Chauth in Etah in UP, grabbed and beat a girl.

The reason for the fight is bound to leave you amused.

It is being told that the girl had called the woman aunty.

The woman even grabbed the girl's hair in the conflict.

It was only after a lady cop intervened that the two were separated.

It is told that that there was a queue outside a shop and for some reason she called the woman Aunty that deeply offended the woman and she charged upon the girl.

In the video the women can be seen engaging in a very intense scuffle.

Well never believed being called an aunty can infuriate someone to the extent of beating up the person who dared say so.

#Karwachauth #ViralVideo #WomenBeatsUpGirl