Orchestra Plays in Vienna Opera House to Keep Audience Calm During Terror Attacks Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Orchestra Plays in Vienna Opera House to Keep Audience Calm During Terror Attacks Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra attempted to keep the audience calm, continuing to play during a terrorist attack in Austria’s capital city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this HINE & PRINGLE #ViennaTerrorAttack ..... orchestra plays to calm audience https://t.co/ZX6k295xUM 12 minutes ago Ruba Hattar RT @AlBawabaEnglish: In the video, a nervous crowd watch the orchestra play the melody of Gott Erhalte Franz den Kaiser, which was used as… 2 hours ago Al Bawaba News In the video, a nervous crowd watch the orchestra play the melody of Gott Erhalte Franz den Kaiser, which was used… https://t.co/ozu3mRq4s8 3 hours ago