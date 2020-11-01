Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘American Idol’ Finalist Nikki McKibbin Dies After Brain Aneurysm—What to Know About the C

Video Credit: Health.com - Duration: 01:03s - Published
‘American Idol’ Finalist Nikki McKibbin Dies After Brain Aneurysm—What to Know About the C

‘American Idol’ Finalist Nikki McKibbin Dies After Brain Aneurysm—What to Know About the C

McKibbin, 42, reportedly remained on life support for days so she could donate her organs.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'American Idol' Contestant Nikki McKibbin Dead at 42

Nikki McKibbin, who placed third on the first season of "American Idol" has died. Sources connected...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizUpworthy


Nikki McKibbin, ‘American Idol’ Finalist, Dies at 42

Ms. McKibbin, who finished third on the inaugural season of the reality talent show in 2002, died on...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

American Idol Alum Saves Lives As An Organ Donor At Age 42 [Video]

American Idol Alum Saves Lives As An Organ Donor At Age 42

Nikki McKibbin, best known from season 1 of American Idol, has passed away.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:40Published
Grand Prairie Native, 'American Idol' Finalist Nikki McKibben Dead At 42 [Video]

Grand Prairie Native, 'American Idol' Finalist Nikki McKibben Dead At 42

With her fiery red hair, distinct style and impressive vocals, singer Nikki McKibbin, who catapulted to stardom alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on the first season of “American Idol,”..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:40Published