‘American Idol’ Finalist Nikki McKibbin Dies After Brain Aneurysm—What to Know About the C Video Credit: Health.com - Duration: 01:03s - Published 7 minutes ago ‘American Idol’ Finalist Nikki McKibbin Dies After Brain Aneurysm—What to Know About the C McKibbin, 42, reportedly remained on life support for days so she could donate her organs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this