High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At Home

For some wealthy Americans, a stamp just won't cut it as a ballot-delivery device: they're determined to cast their votes in person.

According to Business Insider, some wealthy voters are chartering private planes to get to the polls in their home state on Election Day.

Private jet charter company evoJets says at least four customers have booked flights specifically to vote, and all of those are headed to swing states.

Two of the chartered trips are to Florida, which has 29 electoral votes.

Two jet-setters booked flights from popular quarantine getaways to get to their swing states.

One is flying from Colorado to Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes.

Another is headed from Wyoming to Ohio, which has 18 electoral votes.

Even for a same-day round trip, such journeys can cost tens of thousands of dollars.