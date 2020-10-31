We want JandK to become 'bridge of peace' between India and its neighbours: Mufti

Global  
 

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 03 said former chief minister of JandK, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dream was to make a bridge of peace between India and its neighbours, and this formula will have to be adopt by the present government.

She said, "PDP wants JandK should become a bridge of peace.

Be it our neighbouring nations like Pakistan or China, who recently tried to enter LAC, I believe Mufti Ji's dream of making JandK a bridge between India and its neighbours, is a formula, which govt will have to adopt."


