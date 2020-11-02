Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday.

CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the counting of votes once the polls close.

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim that the count is supposed to be completed by Election Night.