Underarmor spiking today after an analyst at stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold

I'm deirdre bosa and this is your cnbc news now.

Stocks posting gains on wall street.

The dow up 423 the s-and-p adding 40 and the nasdaq gaining 46 friendly's parent company, fic restaurants, announced that it's filed for bankruptcy.

The company will sell all of its assets to amici partners group for two million dollars, according to a monday court filing.

Nearly all of friendly's 130 restaurants are expected to remain open - though that is subject to covid-19 restrictions.

According to an s-e-c filing, movie theater chain a-m-c is looking to sell up to 20m class a shares to secure nearly $50m in new capital.

The filing is just the latest fundraising attempt by a-m-c, after the company was forced to shut down hundreds of theaters because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a-m-c warned investors that its dwindling cash pile could push it to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

