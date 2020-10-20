Tuesday 11/3 Insider Buying Report: CVLG, RNST

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Friday, Covenant Logistics Group's COO, John A.

Tweed, made a $1.38M buy of CVLG, purchasing 97,688 shares at a cost of $14.08 a piece.

So far Tweed is in the green, up about 13.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.98.

Covenant Logistics Group is trading up about 8.9% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Tweed in the past year.

And at Renasant, there was insider buying on Monday, by CFO James C.

Mabry IV who bought 28,000 shares at a cost of $28.98 each, for a total investment of $811,440.

Renasant is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

So far Mabry IV is in the green, up about 3.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.84.