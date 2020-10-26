Dow Movers: DOW, GS

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 14.0% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading up 0.2%.

Dow is lower by about 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading up 0.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.1% on the day.