Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: DOW, GS

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: DOW, GS

Dow Movers: DOW, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 14.0% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading up 0.2%.

Dow is lower by about 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading up 0.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.1% on the day.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Struggles As Coronavirus Cases Soar; Dexcom, Twilio Key Movers Late

Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: CSCO, HON [Video]

Dow Movers: CSCO, HON

In early trading on Monday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Honeywell..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM [Video]

Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, International..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Apple registers a 54.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published