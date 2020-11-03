S&P 500 Movers: AIV, ANET

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Arista Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.7%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Arista Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.7%.

Year to date, Arista Networks registers a 26.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apartment Investment & Management, trading down 18.7%.

Apartment Investment & Management is lower by about 50.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 13.9%, and Gartner, trading up 13.1% on the day.