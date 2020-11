Ms Tina Knowles Lawson Schools us on the importance of voting on the local election Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Ms Tina Knowles Lawson Schools us on the importance of voting on the local election During our "Ain't I A Woman...I Am Speaking" Live Broadcast, Tina Knowles-Lawson dropped this gem! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this