Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:07s - Published
Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to escape from New York with a 25-23 win over the Giants in a game that was much closer than anyone expected.

The New York Giants had a chance to tie the game on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute, but Daniel Jones’pass to Dion Lewis was slightly off target and the refs picked up a flag for a possible pass interference call on Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Giants' failed 2-point conversion.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to escape from New York with a 25-23 win over the...
FOX Sports - Published

'Belichick regrets letting Brady walk' — Skip Bayless on Brady's MVP performance at Raiders | UNDISPUTED

'Belichick regrets letting Brady walk' — Skip Bayless on Brady's MVP performance at Raiders | UNDISPUTED Tom Brady had another week of impressive play as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no problem against the...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to pull out another win. Clay makes the point that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were mistaken to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published
Shannon Sharpe: Tua didn't have to do a lot in first win with Dolphins | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Tua didn't have to do a lot in first win with Dolphins | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless share their thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa after his first win with the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Rams. Shannon praises Tua's performances, but admits he didn't..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:29Published
Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn’t get the job done in the second half. Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published