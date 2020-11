Election Day Zen: Relax to sights of our Colorado through your photos



Related videos from verified sources A moment of Colorado Zen



Join ‘Our Colorado | Through Your Photos’ a Denver7 Facebook group to enjoy thousands of photos and videos from our beautiful state. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:29 Published 6 days ago Dogs, snow and a few other Colorado wintry moments of zen



Dogs, snow and a few other Colorado wintry moments of zen. Sit back, turn on the volume and enjoy this short montage. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago