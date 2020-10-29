UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria.

Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat".

Report by Alibhaiz.

