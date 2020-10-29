UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the government's localised approach to dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, despite growing calls for a national lockdown.
Austrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight. One eyewitness says the Jewish community was the target of the attack. Lauren Anthony has more.
Professor Chris Whitty has warned there are hospitals, particularly in the north of England, that are treating more Covid-19 patients than they were in the first wave.
Speaking at the Science and Technology Committee, Sir Patrick Vallance said without measures being introduced, there is a risk intensive care capacities would be overrun.
President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself.
The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts.
Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden's last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate.
Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage says he has seen no evidence to support the suspension of grassroots football during England's second coronavirus lockdown. Under the new restrictions children's grassroots sports will not be permitted to go ahead outside of school settings.
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down.
From Friday, people in Liverpool will be offered regular tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.