UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published
UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria.

Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Lissie Harper tells Priti Patel: I will keep the pressure on over law-change campaign [Video]

Lissie Harper tells Priti Patel: I will keep the pressure on over law-change campaign

Lissie Harper said she “will keep the pressure on” on her vision of creatingHarper’s Law, meaning those who kill emergency workers due to a criminal actare jailed for life.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Stop pointing fingers, Priti Patel, you have created an environment in which people traffickers thrive

 Following the deaths this week of a family of four trying to cross the English Channel, Home Secretary Priti Patel attempted to capitalise on the tragedy by..
WorldNews
Government 'ruling nothing out' when it comes to coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Government 'ruling nothing out' when it comes to coronavirus restrictions

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the use of the tiered approach tocoronavirus restrictions, but says the Government is "ruling nothing out".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Home Secretary defends local Covid approach [Video]

Home Secretary defends local Covid approach

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the government's localised approach to dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, despite growing calls for a national lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

Vienna shooting: What we know about 'Islamist terror' attack

 Four people have been killed in a gun attack in the Austrian capital. Here's what we know.
BBC News
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna [Video]

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

Police search for suspected gunmen who opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital killing at least four people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:09Published
Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction [Video]

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:10Published
Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises [Video]

Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published

Vienna Vienna Capital of Austria

Vienna traumatized after four killed in gun rampage [Video]

Vienna traumatized after four killed in gun rampage

Austrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight. One eyewitness says the Jewish community was the target of the attack. Lauren Anthony has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:37Published
Vienna attack live updates: No evidence of second gunman, minister says [Video]

Vienna attack live updates: No evidence of second gunman, minister says

Follow our live blog for the latest news on the manhunt. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:12Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Whitty: Hospitals have more Covid patients than first wave [Video]

Whitty: Hospitals have more Covid patients than first wave

Professor Chris Whitty has warned there are hospitals, particularly in the north of England, that are treating more Covid-19 patients than they were in the first wave. Speaking at the Science and Technology Committee, Sir Patrick Vallance said without measures being introduced, there is a risk intensive care capacities would be overrun. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong [Video]

Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong

President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself. The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts. Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
Robbie Savage hits out at grassroots football suspension [Video]

Robbie Savage hits out at grassroots football suspension

Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage says he has seen no evidence to support the suspension of grassroots football during England's second coronavirus lockdown. Under the new restrictions children's grassroots sports will not be permitted to go ahead outside of school settings. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing [Video]

Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down. From Friday, people in Liverpool will be offered regular tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

