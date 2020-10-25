First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:29s - Published 4 minutes ago First Lady Melania Trump voted Tuesday morning in Palm Beach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this lizzo RT @rebeccaballhaus: First Lady Melania Trump went to a recreation center in Palm Beach, Fla., to vote this morning. She was the only perso… 3 seconds ago #InGodWeTrust🗽🇺🇸 RT @therecount: First Lady Melania Trump votes in West Palm Beach, FL, this morning. https://t.co/jO2lEoAHAq 8 seconds ago Lisa Stanwick RT @davidrlurie: Melania celebrates democracy by endangering poll workers, as she votes maskless. https://t.co/O8B6EyfCqz https://t.co/O… 14 seconds ago SafiMaasai RT @markknoller: First Lady Melania Trump arrives this morning at Florida polling place to vote. https://t.co/qb22CE2U4e 15 seconds ago FOX 35 Orlando FIRST LADY VOTES IN FLORIDA: First Lady Melania Trump cast her 2020 election ballot in-person on Tuesday in Florida… https://t.co/ifW3TPG3RT 37 seconds ago JEFSantamonica "First Lady Melania Trump arriving to cast her vote in Palm Beach, Fl." NY Times THIS. So this arrogrant, maskless… https://t.co/Y1dZHzlWtU 1 minute ago Dale Bauer RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: First Lady Melania Trump’s full speech from her campaign event in Huntersville, North Carolina today 👇👇👇 1 minute ago kat RT @wsvn: ELECTION DAY 2020 - First Lady Melania Trump cast her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in West Palm Beach… 2 minutes ago