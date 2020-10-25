First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day

lizzo RT @rebeccaballhaus: First Lady Melania Trump went to a recreation center in Palm Beach, Fla., to vote this morning. She was the only perso… 3 seconds ago
#InGodWeTrust🗽🇺🇸 RT @therecount: First Lady Melania Trump votes in West Palm Beach, FL, this morning. https://t.co/jO2lEoAHAq 8 seconds ago
Lisa Stanwick RT @davidrlurie: Melania celebrates democracy by endangering poll workers, as she votes maskless.
https://t.co/O8B6EyfCqz
https://t.co/O… 14 seconds ago
SafiMaasai RT @markknoller: First Lady Melania Trump arrives this morning at Florida polling place to vote. https://t.co/qb22CE2U4e 15 seconds ago
FOX 35 Orlando FIRST LADY VOTES IN FLORIDA: First Lady Melania Trump cast her 2020 election ballot in-person on Tuesday in Florida… https://t.co/ifW3TPG3RT 37 seconds ago
JEFSantamonica "First Lady Melania Trump arriving to cast her vote in Palm Beach, Fl." NY Times
THIS. So this arrogrant, maskless… https://t.co/Y1dZHzlWtU 1 minute ago
Dale Bauer RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: First Lady Melania Trump’s full speech from her campaign event in Huntersville, North Carolina today
👇👇👇 1 minute ago
kat RT @wsvn: ELECTION DAY 2020 - First Lady Melania Trump cast her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in West Palm Beach… 2 minutes ago
Palm Beach Principal William Latson Fired For Second Time Over Holocaust CommentsA Palm Beach high school principal who was fired for comments he made regarding the Holocaust, who was then reinstated, has been fired again. Katie Johnston reports.
Restaurant rebrands itself as a cantina in Downtown Palm Beach GardensA new taco stand in town. Take a break from politics and find out about the new Avocado Cantina located in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. T.A. Walker shows you how to #SlayYourDay with this new hot..
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same DayA record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..