UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
The decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.


UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack [Video]

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria. Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Vienna traumatized after four killed in gun rampage [Video]

Austrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight. One eyewitness says the Jewish community was the target of the attack. Lauren Anthony has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:37Published

Vienna shooting: What we know about 'Islamist terror' attack

 Four people have been killed in a gun attack in the Austrian capital. Here's what we know.
BBC News
Vienna attack live updates: No evidence of second gunman, minister says [Video]

Follow our live blog for the latest news on the manhunt. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:12Published

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna [Video]

Police search for suspected gunmen who opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital killing at least four people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:09Published
Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:10Published

Lissie Harper tells Priti Patel: I will keep the pressure on over law-change campaign [Video]

Lissie Harper said she “will keep the pressure on” on her vision of creatingHarper’s Law, meaning those who kill emergency workers due to a criminal actare jailed for life.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Stop pointing fingers, Priti Patel, you have created an environment in which people traffickers thrive

 Following the deaths this week of a family of four trying to cross the English Channel, Home Secretary Priti Patel attempted to capitalise on the tragedy by..
WorldNews
Government 'ruling nothing out' when it comes to coronavirus restrictions [Video]

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the use of the tiered approach tocoronavirus restrictions, but says the Government is "ruling nothing out".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Manhunt underway in Vienna after 'Islamist gunman' kills 4, FRANCE 24's Anthony Mills reports [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:12Published
Three dead in Vienna terror attack [Video]

A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Canadian opposition aghast as Trudeau responds to violence over Mohammed cartoons by saying freedom of ...

 Canadian opposition party leader Erin O'Toole was appalled by Justin Trudeau's tepid support for "free speech" in the face of Islamist attacks over Mohammed..
WorldNews

UK terror threat level raised to severe meaning attack is 'highly likely'

UK terror threat level raised to severe meaning attack is 'highly likely' According to a statement from Priti Patel, the alert is not linked to nay particular threat and is a...
