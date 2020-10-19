Californians vote on future of gig workers

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Trend-setting California votes on the future of the gig economy on Tuesday, deciding whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.

Fred Katayama reports.


Uber Uber American vehicle for hire, freight, food delivery, courier, and parcel delivery company

Uber can continue to push pro-Prop 22 messages at drivers in its app, court says

 Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Uber can continue to send messages in its app to drivers about a California ballot measure that would..
The Verge

Lime’s CEO on the future of scooters: ‘COVID has turned from a headwind into a tailwind’

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Like most shared scooter companies, Lime was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw a..
The Verge

Parliamentary panel on data protection bill summons Jio, Airtel, Uber, Ola, Truecaller

 A Joint Committee of Parliament issued a notice on Wednesday calling representatives of telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel and cab aggregators Ola and..
IndiaTimes

Uber sued by drivers over ‘automated robo-firing'

 Uber drivers claim they were wrongly dismissed by an algorithm without a right to appeal.
BBC News

California California State in the western United States

US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win [Video]

US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris. The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Election Day in California

 Tuesday: Today’s the day. Here’s everything you need to catch up.
NYTimes.com

Disneyland isn't all that's closed in California: Museum advocates push back against 'restrictive' COVID-19 reopening rules

 Museum advocates in California are arguing they've been assigned to the "incorrect risk category" and don't pose the same threat as movie theaters.
USATODAY.com

Fred Katayama journalist

Don't adjust portfolios now: strategist [Video]

Don't adjust portfolios now: strategist

First Franklin Financial's Brett Ewing tells Reuters' Fred Katayama it's better to adjust investment portfolios after the election results come in. He also identifies some sectors that he thinks will perform well regardless of who wins the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:00Published
Dunkin' shares soar on $8.8 bln acquisition deal [Video]

Dunkin' shares soar on $8.8 bln acquisition deal

Inspire Brands will buy Dunkin' Brands Group for $8.76 billion, the two companies said late on Friday, bringing chains like Arby's and Dunkin' Donuts under the same umbrella in one of the largest restaurant deals of all time. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines [Video]

J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines

AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on Friday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
Stock moves to make before the stimulus: advisor [Video]

Stock moves to make before the stimulus: advisor

Winthrop Capital Management's Greg Hahn tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how investors should re-position their portfolios ahead of a new fiscal stimulus package.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:43Published

Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees [Video]

Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees

A California appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, saying they must reclassify their drivers in the state as employees. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
UCLA Study Finds That Vast Majority Of Calif. Gig Workers Struggling To Make Ends Meet [Video]

UCLA Study Finds That Vast Majority Of Calif. Gig Workers Struggling To Make Ends Meet

A new report out of UCLA has found that four in every five California freelance workers have struggled to cover cost of living expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published