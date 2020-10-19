Californians vote on future of gig workers

Trend-setting California votes on the future of the gig economy on Tuesday, deciding whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.
As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris. The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.
First Franklin Financial's Brett Ewing tells Reuters' Fred Katayama it's better to adjust investment portfolios after the election results come in. He also identifies some sectors that he thinks will perform well regardless of who wins the White House.
Inspire Brands will buy Dunkin' Brands Group for $8.76 billion, the two companies said late on Friday, bringing chains like Arby's and Dunkin' Donuts under the same umbrella in one of the largest restaurant deals of all time. Fred Katayama reports.
AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on Friday. Fred Katayama reports.